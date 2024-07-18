Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,834,000 after purchasing an additional 714,075 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,309.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 509,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,408,000 after purchasing an additional 472,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in GoDaddy by 3,411.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 425,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $144.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.69. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,947.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

