Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 347 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.13 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $106.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.13.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

