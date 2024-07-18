Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $109.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

