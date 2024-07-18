Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 122.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. HFG Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $245.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $249.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.36 and its 200 day moving average is $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.