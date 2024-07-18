Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,357 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,558,000 after acquiring an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 46,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 228,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,599,000 after buying an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,497,000 after buying an additional 371,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO opened at $121.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $110.43.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

