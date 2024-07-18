Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $154.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.82. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.21.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

