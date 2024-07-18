Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.