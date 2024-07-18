Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after purchasing an additional 578,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,067,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after buying an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,399,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $7,256,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE DLB opened at $81.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.22%.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.