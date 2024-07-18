Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,486,000 after acquiring an additional 205,292 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,009,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 167,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.2% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.48.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

