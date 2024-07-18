Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 289 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,932,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 19,454.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 485,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,860,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,207,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $267.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $191.30 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

