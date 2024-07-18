BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.50

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 647065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
