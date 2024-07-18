BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.50

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.50 and last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 647065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 254,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 156,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,434,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

