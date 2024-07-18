Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.31 on Wednesday, hitting $228.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,800. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.44 and a 52-week high of $281.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

