BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $59.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

