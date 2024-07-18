BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.53

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 171766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
BeWhere Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.14.
About BeWhere
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
