BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.53

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 171766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

BeWhere Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

About BeWhere

(Get Free Report)

BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. The company develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeWhere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeWhere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.