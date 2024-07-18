BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading 3.4% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.60. 353,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 104,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.
BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.