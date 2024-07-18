BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV) Trading 3.4% Higher

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (TSE:HUV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.70 and last traded at C$7.60. 353,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 104,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

BetaPro S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.30.

