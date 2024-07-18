Berkshire Money Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 17,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 462.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 79,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average is $110.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

