Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Belden news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $74,741.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,557.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,219 shares of company stock valued at $986,641 in the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The company had a trading volume of 421,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.93. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.19. Belden had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

