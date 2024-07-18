Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

