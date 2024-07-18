Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.52, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.39 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ OZK opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.20. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $52.36.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK
Bank OZK Company Profile
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Airline Giant Beats EPS Expectations, Signals Capacity Cuts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Watch These 4 Overbought Stocks As Market Rotation Continues
- What are earnings reports?
- Chip Stocks: Bargain Buys or Looming Bust?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.