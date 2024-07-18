Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $65.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $64.09 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,858 shares of company stock worth $3,507,854 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

