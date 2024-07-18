Bank of America Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $286.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $255.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.29.

Shares of EFX opened at $259.20 on Thursday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $1,235,626.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

