Bank of America Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $43.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Alcoa Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,470,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $230,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Alcoa by 9.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $858,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter worth $698,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

