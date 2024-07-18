Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,959 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.64% of Banc of California worth $39,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 12.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 86.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 234,021 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $1,360,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 55.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of BANC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 2,847,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 7,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

