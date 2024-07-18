Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Earns Market Perform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

BALY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Bally’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE BALY opened at $13.97 on Monday. Bally’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $16.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

