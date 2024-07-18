Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Up 13.3% This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $900.87 million and $58.39 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.09 or 0.00009551 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011314 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,724.47 or 0.99965991 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072306 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,959,226 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,952,255.63722688 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.25436439 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $46,046,162.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

