Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.65% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMDY. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 13,262.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $452,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

CMDY opened at $49.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

