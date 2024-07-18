Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Head to Head Review

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) and Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Talen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avangrid and Talen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $8.31 billion 1.65 $786.00 million $2.31 15.34 Talen Energy $2.55 billion 0.00 $613.00 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Talen Energy.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avangrid and Talen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 2 0 0 1.67 Talen Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avangrid currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.18%. Talen Energy has a consensus target price of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Talen Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talen Energy is more favorable than Avangrid.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Talen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.80% 4.35% 2.07% Talen Energy N/A 1.87% 0.67%

Summary

Avangrid beats Talen Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. In addition, the company operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. Further, it delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities, as well as generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, institutional retail, and joint action agencies. Additionally, the company delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 9.3 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. Avangrid, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. The company operates as a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Corporation, an independent power producer and infrastructure company, produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services into wholesale power markets in the United States. The company operates nuclear, fossil, solar, and coal power plants. It is also developing battery storage projects. The company owns and operates approximately 10.7 GW of power infrastructure. Talen Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

