Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $10.60 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.60 billion and $291.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $26.86 or 0.00042378 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00015223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,059,396 coins and its circulating supply is 394,713,026 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

