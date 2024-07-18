Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 958,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

In other Assurant news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total transaction of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 783,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after purchasing an additional 139,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $108,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 638,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 470,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,492,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.71. 145,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,771. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52 week low of $125.89 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

