Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Assurant stock opened at $171.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.04. Assurant has a 1 year low of $124.31 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.
Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.
Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.
