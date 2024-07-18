ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. ASD has a total market capitalization of $25.80 million and $1.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,546.05 or 0.99983137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007223 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00072114 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0370724 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,236,596.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.