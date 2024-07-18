Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Shares Down 2.8%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.80 and last traded at $33.92. 60,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 32,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

