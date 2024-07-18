Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

Ardelyx Stock Performance

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 3,417,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $333,574.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 370,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,078.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,524,964.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,050. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 283.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

