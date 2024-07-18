Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Short Interest Update

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AROC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,385,000 after buying an additional 849,750 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Archrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $275,536,000 after buying an additional 351,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Archrock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,624,601 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,620,000 after buying an additional 145,397 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,908,000 after buying an additional 5,766,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after buying an additional 295,998 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archrock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Archrock Stock Up 0.9 %

AROC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 912,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.26. Archrock has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.51 million. Archrock had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

