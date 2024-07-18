Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

