Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on APO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.29.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 2.2 %

APO opened at $121.26 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.463 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after acquiring an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,775,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,161,000 after buying an additional 218,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,016,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,939,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,476,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,852,000 after buying an additional 1,360,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.