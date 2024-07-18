Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3.88 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00042652 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00015663 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

