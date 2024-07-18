Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.69.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

