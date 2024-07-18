Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Short Interest Up 14.0% in June

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 9,710,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. 7,696,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.69.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

