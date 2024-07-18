Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.69.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of AR opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock valued at $16,326,084 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

