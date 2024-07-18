ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $36,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANSS. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

