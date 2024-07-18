Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.10.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ITW traded down $2.85 on Thursday, hitting $251.04. 632,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,543. The firm has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.01. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

