Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 161,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 14,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 302,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

