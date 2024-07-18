Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $950,192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,237,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,954,000 after acquiring an additional 560,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,593,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $6,661,700.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

