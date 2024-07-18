Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 62 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after acquiring an additional 797,884 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,564,000 after purchasing an additional 600,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.92. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.