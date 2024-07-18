Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 170,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,156. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

