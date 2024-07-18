Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,819 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 417,843 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 23,453 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 64.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,681 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HAL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.51. 7,681,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,331,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.59.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

