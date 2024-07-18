Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $181,411,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after acquiring an additional 654,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $306.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,398,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $191.82 and a 1 year high of $345.19.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

