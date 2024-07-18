Analysts Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Target Price at $137.38

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $55.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $942.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.74. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

