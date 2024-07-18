Analysts Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $5.06

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRAB. Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.30 price objective on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.26. Grab has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $3.92.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.48 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grab will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 2.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,964,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after purchasing an additional 69,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Grab by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,648,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after buying an additional 126,365 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Grab by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 668,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Grab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,326,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 85,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $2,146,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

