Analysts Offer Predictions for ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of ONE Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

OGS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONE Gas from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $69.65 on Thursday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $758.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,098,000 after purchasing an additional 52,740 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 197,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $8,825,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

